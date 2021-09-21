Clear
FedEx and UPS increase their shipping rates

Shipping

Online sellers have seen their shipping rates continue to rise.

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 5:18 PM
Posted By: Xavier Wherry

FedEx and UPS have increased their shipping rates. The rate increase grew at a pace that we have not seen in nearly a decade.

Throughout the pandemic, online sellers have seen their shipping rates continue to rise.

"When our shipping prices increase, the price of our products increase as well," said Rebecca Vergara, the owner of Learning Express Toys.

"It really trickles down to the customers because you’re going to see shipping cost go up online. If you come into the store you’re not going to get hit with that shipping cost," Vergara said.

FedEx has announced their shipping rate is set to go up an average of 5.9% as of January 3rd, 2022.

UPS has yet to announce their rate increase for 2022. However, they are expected to do so in the coming weeks.

