Flood damage is getting worse on some roads in Jackson County

A wash-out in a Jackson County Road is growing by the day.

Officials say the damage to County Road 17 is one of four top priorities for the county to fix after February's heavy rains. WAAY 31 spoke to a neighbor who says he's not going to test the road, but he's seen plenty of drivers speed by.

"It's too dangerous," said Ronald Hamilton. They're taking a chance really. The insurance ain't no good if you have a wreck."

Hamilton says in his three decades of living in Larkinsville, he's seen some pretty awful cracks in County Road 17, but this one is too dangerous to risk.

"It's still dangerous. It's cracked under all of it," he said.

Emergency management officials say they've got a long way to go. As of Wednesday, they're finishing up damage reports to send to the state. If those reports meet a $7.2 million minimum, they qualify for federal assistance.

So far, Jackson County has a $4 million report, and that doesn't include every road that needs repairs, or the manpower and supplies that go along with it.

Hamilton said the price doesn't really surprise him and says it could get worse before it gets better.

"Especially with this rain coming in tonight or tomorrow," he said.

Jackson County engineering has a total of 30 days after a weather event to get the reports in. The state should head back to the area again, but a day for that hasn't been set.