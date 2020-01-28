Fayetteville woman accused of selling drugs she got via Tennessee Medicaid program

A Fayetteville, Tenn., woman is accused of defrauding the state’s Medicaid system by selling drugs she obtained through the program.

Amy Wharton, 40, is charged with one count of TennCare Fraud.

The Office of Inspector General and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says Wharton used TennCare benefits to obtain Xanax and then sold some of the drug to a confidential informant.

She was arrested Friday, according to a news release.

If convicted, Wharton could face penalties of up to 12 years in prison for the charge. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Robert Carter of Lincoln County.

