Fayetteville City Schools paying nearly $1 million for renovations

The Fayetteville City School System is shelling out nearly a million dollars to renovate schools. Some are more than 50 years old and have their original fixtures!

"We've not had a ton of renovations in that time since we've done a really good job of maintaining and keeping up the building that we have," High School Principal Adam McCormick said.

McCormick says Fayetteville High School hasn't needed a major renovation since it was built in 1968. Yet, over long periods of time, things start to break.

"First with the gym floor, which is the original floor from 1968, a parquet gym floor that's been sanded and refinished many times," McCormick said.

McCormick tells me because of the constant sanding over the years, the wood floor is becoming thinner and thinner, a concern for the upcoming basketball season. The district is spending about $3,000 for a temporary fix.

McCormick says the air conditioning units at the middle school need to be replaced, too. Superintendent Dr. Janine Wilson tells WAAY31 the a/c units and gym floor will be addressed. She tells WAAY31 the money for the projects will come from the districts funds in capital projects.

She gave estimates on how much all these renovations will cost.

The cost of replacing the middle school air conditioning units is estimated at $550,000. For the high school, that will be another $100,000. The temporary fix for the high school gym floor is about $3,000, but the future plans of replacing the entire floor would cost another $163,000.

The high school says the temporary fix for the gym floor should be done by Monday, but it's unclear when the air conditioning units will be addressed. The school district is having a work session next week to determine other potential changes.