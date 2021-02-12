Fayetteville school system lands $5 million grant to create tornado shelter dome

It all started when Fayetteville High School Athletic Director, Eddie Keys, wanted to get the high school gym renovated.

"When we looked at renovating it, it didn't seem to be cost effective, we didn't have what we were going to need," said Keys.

That's when Keys started exploring his other options. He had seen other schools get a tornado shelter dome, that also doubled as a gym facility.

In late 2019, he began the application process. Keys reached out to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and they put him in contact with a women at FEMA. It was a monthslong process before the application went through and they secured the $5 million grant from FEMA. The grant is 75/25, meaning the school has to pay $1.25 million towards the shelter dome.

Keys said this will be a huge upgrade not only for the community, but for the school.

"If there's a tornado situation, it's a locker room and a hallway," said Keys.

Students, faculty and residents of the area will be welcome to shelter at the property, once the dome is fully built.

Once construction is complete, the dome will be 20,000 square feet and will protect against EF-5 tornadoes.

"They're made from reinforced steel and concrete," said Keys. "It's like 250 mph winds they can sustain."

Facility and transportation supervisor, Eric Jones, said the structure will be the first of its kind in Tennessee. Jones and Keys hope that other districts in Alabama and Tennessee look for a similar grant, to aid in tornado shelters.

The construction plan is still being finalized. Tornado shelter domes in Mississippi have taken about 18 months to build.