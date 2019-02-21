Fayetteville restaurant owner pleads guilty to sales tax evasion charges

The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Serapio Granados pleading guilty to eight counts of tax fraud.

Granados, 49, pleaded guilty to charges related to sales tax evasion on Tuesday, according to a press release from the department.

Judge Forest Durard Jr. accepted Granados’ guilty plea and placed him on 16 years of probation. Granados was ordered to pay restitution of $74,539.91. Granados is the owner of Stonebridge Restaurant in Fayetteville.

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Robert Carter’s office.

Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at 800-372-8389.