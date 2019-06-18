Fayetteville police say suspect who shot at officers now in custody

The Fayetteville Police Department in Tennessee says a suspect is in custody after shooting at police officers.

One officer was hurt while trying to get out of the way during the incident. His injury was not from the gunshots. Police describe his condition as “fine.”

Police said this all took place about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody about 8 a.m. on West Campbell Street.

He was been taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.