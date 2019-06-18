Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Limestone County sheriff: Suspect at-large, raised ‘attack squirrel’ on meth Full Story

Fayetteville police say suspect who shot at officers now in custody

He was been taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 8:35 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2019 8:57 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross, Josh Rayburn

The Fayetteville Police Department in Tennessee says a suspect is in custody after shooting at police officers.

One officer was hurt while trying to get out of the way during the incident. His injury was not from the gunshots. Police describe his condition as “fine.”

Police said this all took place about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody about 8 a.m. on West Campbell Street.

He was been taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates as we get them.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events