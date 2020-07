Business offices of Fayetteville police and the municipal court in Tennessee are closed until further noticed.

Police say if you have a court date for July 16 or July 20, they will reschedule your court date when the office reopens.

To speak with an officer, call 931-433-4522. To speak with someone in the business office or municipal court, call 931-438-7771.

As of Thursday afternoon, it’s not clear why the offices are closed.