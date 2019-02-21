Fayetteville, Tennessee Fire Department Chief resigns

According to the Fayetteville City Administrator Scott Collins, Fayetteville Fire Department Chief Coby Moon submitted his resignation during a meeting Thursday at 9:00 a.m. after he was on unpaid leave the last two days.

The interim captain is Jeff Smartt. The city uses a service to find personnel, and they have started looking for a new chief.

Collins said he can't release any information about the complaints against Moon yet.

Moon became the interim chief in January 2018 when the previous chief, Danny Travis, retired following a suspension. Collins said Moon became chief in May 2018.