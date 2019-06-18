Fayetteville, Tennessee community on edge after man shot at police

A Fayetteville, Tennessee community is on edge Tuesday afternoon after a man fired a rifle at police.

It started on Maple Street at Mayberry Courts Apartments and ended on West Campbell Street, when police finally took John Quarles into custody.

Police say he shot at them several times, and he faces multiple charges.

People who live in the area said it's quiet and nothing like this ever happens, but they'll be keeping their kids inside now, away from danger.

"I've never heard of something like this around Lincoln County...I know my kids are safe, I think my kids are safe," said Billy Jarrett, who lives in Mayberry Courts.

Billy Jarrett has lived in Fayetteville for years. He was surprised to hear about the events that happened at Mayberry Courts Apartments Tuesday morning. He says his first priority is his children.

"You can't keep them away from all of it, but I mean, it just don't happen," said Jarrett.

Fayetteville police said they got a domestic disturbance call around 1:30 Tuesday morning. As soon as they entered the home, they say John Quarles fired his rifle at them multiple times.

An officer was injured while seeking cover. He was treated at a hospital, and he will be fine.

"You always expect this to happen, but when it does happen, there is a moment of surprise," said Commander Coby Templeton, who's with the Fayetteville Police Department.

He said Quarles left the apartment, but officers found him hours later on West Campbell Street.

Police Commander Coby Templeton said he's glad no one was hit by bullets, but situations like these can take an emotional toll on officers. He said he made sure everyone involved was able to de-stress.

"Make sure they've got a sound mind before we put them back to work," said Commander Templeton.

Back at Mayberry Courts, residents say they'll take extra safety precautions, even though Quarles is behind bars.

"All you can do is lock your windows and your doors and keep people away from your apartment," said Jarrett.

Quarles faces a slew of charges, including aggravated assault and evading arrest. Police say more charges are possible.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Winchester police and the Madison County Sheriff's Office all helped in the arrest.