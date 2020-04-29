Clear

Fayetteville, TN businesses reopen at 50% capacity

Businesses and restaurants are allowed to be open at 50% capacity.

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 11:26 AM
Updated: Apr 29, 2020 11:27 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

On Thursday, businesses in Alabama will be able to reopen at 50% capacity under the new Safer at Home order. Across the state line in Tennessee, retail stores were able to reopen on Wednesday.

We talked to the owner of a floral and home decor store in Fayetteville, Tennessee. She told us she was happy to unlock her doors Wednesday morning, and now, she's just hoping customers make their way inside.

Tina Osgood shut her doors before the state health order required her to close and she laid off her staff. In the weeks since, she filled curbside and delivery orders with the help of her husband, but told us business drastically decreased. Now, she's hoping things turn around since customers can shop inside.

"It was like a burden had been lifted off of me to be able to open my doors, take the note off the door. You know, we've got hand sanitizer. We have got Lysol. We have cleaned. We have got Clorox wipes that we clean the door handles every time someone comes in," said Osgood, the owner of Ivy Wreath.

Osgood hopes she can bring her staff back soon and they will all be wearing masks. She said she won't require customers to wear masks inside, but she has hand sanitizer for them and will ensure social distancing is maintained.

Restaurants in Tennessee were able to reopen on Monday at 50% capacity. Businesses and restaurants in larger counties are not open yet.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced personal care services like hair salons and spas will reopen May 30.

