Fayetteville Public Utilities ready to help out with Hurricane Michael

Fayetteville Public Utilities is waiting to find out if it will be sending crews to help those affected by Hurricane Michael. They've been in meetings all morning regarding this and learned that Florida, Georgia and some parts of Alabama are already asking agencies to send down their linemen.

Around 10 linemen helped to restore power after Hurricane Florence last month.

Michael Buntley has been a lineman for 29 years. He's helped restore power from natural disasters about 10 times. Last month, he was in North Carolina helping with the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

"We got there before the storm hit, which the first night, it was windy. They had wind gust up to like 90 miles per hour," said Michael Buntley.

After the wind and rain calmed down, Buntley and his crew started to see where they could restore electricity first.

"It pulls a lot of people together. Everybody is out to help and spread ideas. Power is what makes the world go around," Buntley said.

Buntley said he's ready to help out during Hurricane Michael if needed. CEO and general manager of Fayetteville Public Utilities, Britt Dye, said if crews are called to help out, they'll leave out no later than Wednesday morning.

"They do the same thing they do here. If it's line work, if it's cutting trees out in the middle of the road," said Britt Dye.

The linemen were in North Carolina for about a week. Before they left, most of the power in the community they worked in was turned back on.

Huntsville Utilities officials said they've been talking with Electric Cities of Alabama and the City of Troy. They are still waiting to learn if they will also send linemen to assist with power outages.