Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fayetteville linemen heading to GA to help with Hurricane Michael

The crew left Fayetteville, TN early Wednesday morning.

Posted: Oct. 10, 2018 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct. 10, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

Fayetteville Public Utilities sent eight linemen and four trucks to LaGrange, Georgia Wednesday morning to help those affected by Hurricane Michael. 

Crew members said they are ready to do whatever it takes to get the lights back on for the people in and around the hurricane's path who lose power. That could mean working on power lines or cutting down fallen tree limbs.

Seven of the eight linemen who left for Georgia Wednesday morning were on the east coast just last month offering the same help to Hurricane Florence victims. No matter where they're at, this crew knows working in bad weather can be dangerous.

"Our biggest goal is, danger, is generators; back feed on generators. Where customers plug the generators into a line in the house and it back feeds into a line. We have to be really careful of that," Todd Gleghorn, Fayetteville Public Utilities lineman, said.

Fayetteville Public Utilities will be working with Diverse Power while in LaGrange.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events