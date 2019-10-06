Fayetteville High School football player dies in car crash

A high school football player and senior at Fayetteville High School died in a two-car wreck in Lincoln County, according to Fayetteville City Schools Superintendent Janine Wilson.

The wreck happened along Shelbyville Highway around 2:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Tate Tuten died as a result of he wreck.

The Tennessee Valley Highway Patrol said the other driver, 21-year-old Zachary Hannah, was driving north on Shelbyville Highway while Tuten was heading south.

When Hannah's car was coming around a curve, an unsecured bale of hay fell off of his trailer and hit Tuten's car head on and his car crashed.

Highway Patrol said a drug/alcohol test was requested and citations were issued as a result of the crash, which is standard procedure in the case of a fatal wreck. Officials also stated that charges could be brought against Hannah.

According to the Fayetteville Tigers Football website, Tuten played both wide receiver and linebacker positions for the team. Wilson issued a brief statement on social media following the news of Tuten's death:

"It is with a heavy heart that I ask you to pray for our Tiger family at the loss of one of our seniors. Tate Tuten lost his life in a car accident this afternoon. We send sincere condolences to his family and ask you to pray for our students, staff, his coaches and team as we struggle with this tragedy."

Huntland School Football Coach Bob Robertson also took to Facebook to offer condolences for a football team across the county line.

"Prayers go out to Fayetteville High School and the football program as they lost a teammate in a car accident," said Robertson in a post.

Fayetteville High School players gathered at the school on Sunday afternoon to privately mourn the loss of their teammate. According to MaxPreps, the team has been undefeated this season, winning their most recent game against Cornersville High School 28-14 on Friday.