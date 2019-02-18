Fayetteville, Tennessee Fire Department Chief suspended

According to Fayetteville City Administrator Scott Collins, complaints involving Fayetteville Fire Department Chief Coby Moon were brought to his attention after hours on Friday of last week.

Collins started looking into the complaints and during the course of the investigation, decided it would be best to suspend Chief Moon until Thursday. Moon was suspended with pay today and without pay on Tuesday and Wednesday. Collins handles all personnel issues for the city, so he will meet with Moon at 9 a.m. on Thursday in a closed meeting.

Moon became the interim chief in January 2018 when the previous chief, Danny Travis, retired following a suspension. Collins said Moon became chief in May 2018.

WAAY 31 has requested Moon's personnel file and will update this story as we receive more information.