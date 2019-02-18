Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts

Fayetteville, Tennessee Fire Department Chief suspended

Courtesy of Fayetteville, Tennessee

Coby Moon became chief in May 2018.

Posted: Feb. 18, 2019 5:40 PM
Updated: Feb. 18, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Fayetteville City Administrator Scott Collins, complaints involving Fayetteville Fire Department Chief Coby Moon were brought to his attention after hours on Friday of last week.

Collins started looking into the complaints and during the course of the investigation, decided it would be best to suspend Chief Moon until Thursday. Moon was suspended with pay today and without pay on Tuesday and Wednesday. Collins handles all personnel issues for the city, so he will meet with Moon at 9 a.m. on Thursday in a closed meeting.

Moon became the interim chief in January 2018 when the previous chief, Danny Travis, retired following a suspension. Collins said Moon became chief in May 2018.

WAAY 31 has requested Moon's personnel file and will update this story as we receive more information. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 40°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events