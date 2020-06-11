Fayetteville, TN Fire Chief fired

Fayetteville, Tennessee Fire Chief Jim Baldwin was let go Thursday morning.

Baldwin told WAAY 31 he wasn't given a reason for his termination. He wouldn't comment on any potential legal action.

Fayetteville Mayor Michael Whisenant also confirmed the news. He didn't have any additional comment and directed WAAY 31 to City Administrator Scott Collins, who handles city personnel decisions.

We reached out to Collins, and he shared this statement with us.

"City of Fayetteville Fire Chief Jim Baldwin did not effectively complete his probationary period and has been dismissed from his position with the Fayetteville Fire Department on this date, June 11, 2020, effective immediately. Due to this being a personnel issue under my authority as decreed by the Fayetteville Municipal Charter, no further comments will be issued at this time. We wish Jim Baldwin much success in his future endeavors."

According to his LinkedIn page, Baldwin started work with the department as chief in July of 2019.