Fayetteville City Schools closing Thursday, Friday for illness

Fayetteville City Schools announced they will be closing Thursday and Friday due to illness.
As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, 400 of 1,400 students and more than 20 staff members were out sick.
The school system in Tennessee previously closed down Jan. 25 due to illness, including cases of the flu.
The FAST before- and after-school care program also will be closed.
Giles County Schools are closed the rest of the week because of widespread flu and strep.
