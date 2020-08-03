Fayetteville City, Lincoln Co. TN schools head back to class Monday

Fayetteville city schools will open with a staggered start. Only 4th, 5th and 9th grade students will head to class Monday. The safety plans starts right here behind me at these buses. The buses are sanitized before they leave out and will be cleaned again after students are dropped off. When students hop on the bus, they will be required to wear a mask. If they don't have a mask, one will be provided for them. There's also assigned seating with family members sitting together. When the buses drop kids off at school, their temperatures will be checked, social distancing will be in place and classrooms will be sanitized between classes.

Over in Lincoln county, Monday some students will return to class for a half-day and all students will be back to school tomorrow. Masks and social distancing are also required on the bus. Bus drivers have sanitation equipment and were trained over the summer.

"If we can't get them to school, then we can't teach them. It's important that their initial first attempt to get to school on the bus is the right way to do that," said Principal Billy Owens, Lincoln Co. High School.