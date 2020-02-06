Faulty & Unreliable: Why some Alabama police are moving away from roadside breath tests

Flashing lights, an officer at your door.

Most DUI stops start the same way, but a standard police tool for testing for drunk drivers can, more often than not, generate skewed results.

Its alarming frequency sparked change in Alabama.

"It is currently not admissible in the state of Alabama, that’s the general rule, and personally I don’t think it can be admitted because of several things," explained Huntsville DUI Attorney, Phil Price.

In less than 30 seconds, and with just a cap full of vodka, Price's breath test read he was well over the legal limit.

"As you can see I am triple drunk, .3 and going up," said Price, "This particular device doesn’t have a slope detector, so if an individual had just had a drink and just burped or belched, or used mouthwash or many other things and then blown into this portable breath test at the roadside, this is very subject to false positive."

Which is why some police departments, like Huntsville, acknowledge their unreliability and have moved away from using these roadside tests exclusively.

"We base everything we do off a series of tests, and if we see the signs of impairment in that test then, that's when we make the arrest," said Sgt. Michael Nelson with the Huntsville Police DUI Task Force, "We don't use this to confirm whether or not to make the arrest, we've already made that decision."

Nelson said these devices, while not used as often as before, help his officers further determine if the impairment is drug- or alcohol-related once they get to jail.

"When you get to jail then you are faced with what we call the evidential level breath test," said Price.

A more reliable, stand-alone unit is used at the Madison County Jail and across Alabama. That unit is known as the Drager 7110.

The device uses two scientific principals to deliver two results. Those results can be used in court.

"There have been software challenges. One in particular was done in the state of New Jersey and they found faulty software and that was in the Drager 7110 that we currently use in the state of Alabama," Price continued, "but our software is not the same software as them. I’ve just never had a perfect case where I want to challenge a software issue because it would be very costly for one individual."

To ensure quality, the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences reviews 100 percent of all tests. Each device is also subject to a minimum of three additional inspections a year.

"I'm not in favor of driving drunk, but I am in favor of the system treating people fairly and being legal and using the accurate reliable devices if we’re going to rely on a number."

The department of forensic sciences is in the process of switching to a new device statewide. It's already in 6 counties and should be in 30 by the end of the year.