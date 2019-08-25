Father shoots and kills his son in Limestone County

According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, a father shot and killed his son on Corrie Lane on Sunday night.

Deputies received a call around 9:20 p.m. and were told a father and son were arguing. Investigators told WAAY 31, the father, James Adams, went to his room to go to bed and his son, Alfred Adams, opened the door and entered the room. Investigators said that's when the father shot his son in the chest and killed him.

No other information was available from the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.