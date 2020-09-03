Father charged with beating death of toddler appears in court

Blake Townsend was shackled at his hands and feet as he walked into a Lauderdale County Courtroom Thursday morning.

He's charged with capitla murder for beating his 3-year-old son, Kaiden Garner, so violently that the child's liver was lascerated. Townsend along with this girlfriend, Yalrick Pride, were both arrested Wednesday by Florence Police.

Pride is charged with child abuse. As of Thursday morning she had posted her $15,000 bond and was out.

WAAY31 asked Townsend several questions as he walked into Judge Gil Self's courtroom. We asked what he wanted to say for himself or if he had any comment to make. He remained silent as correctional officers surrounded him.

Townsend said in court that he did not need a court appointed attorney and that an attorney from Jasper would be representing him.

Kaiden's mother and other family members were in court as well. They did not want to speak on camera.

Townsend will be here in court on September 23rd for his arraignment hearing. He is being held without bond in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.