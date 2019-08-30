Clear
Father and son make memorable trip to see Auburn-Oregon

A father and son from Eugene, Oregon are crossing off a special experience on their bucket list.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 9:37 PM
Posted By: Steven Dilsizian

A father and son from Eugene, Oregon are crossing off a special experience on their bucket list. The two made the trip to Texas for this weekend's big game, as #11 Oregon and #16 Auburn are just one day away from kickoff. 

"We have a lot of people from Eugene coming down for the game and it's very special for my son and I, this is a father and son trip!" George Wojack said. 

The Wojack's couldn't wait to touch down in Texas for the ducks game against Auburn. As Eugene natives, the bright yellow and green runs deep in their family.

"Growing up in Eugene, I think everybody becomes a duck fan, football, we weren't really that good when I grew up," Shawn Wojack said. 

But now Oregon is ranked 11 and they have one of the top NFL quarterback prospects as their leader in Justin Herbert. 

Auburn and Oregon kickoff at 6:30 central time on Saturday, August 31st. 

