Limestone County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.
According to a sheriff's office tweet, a call came in shortly after 6:00 o'clock Monday evening.
Deputies arrived at a home in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive, off McCully Mill Road. They discovered a 33-year-old while man dead of an apparent gunshot wound. He was found in the driveway of the house.
No further details were released. A suspect has not been identified.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene. Check back for further updates as more information comes in.
Related Content
- Fatal shooting investigation in Limestone county
- Victims identified in fatal Limestone County shooting
- Limestone County deputies investigating shooting on Old Railroad Bed Road
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting involving deputies
- Man arrested five months after fatal shooting in Limestone Co.
- Neighbors on edge after fatal shooting in Limestone Co.
- Priceville Police, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting
- State Bureau of Investigation to investigate deadly shooting involving Limestone County deputies
- UPDATE: Limestone County teen fatally stabs mother and sister
- Limestone County offices reopen
Scroll for more content...