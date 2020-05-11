Fatal shooting investigation in Limestone county

Limestone County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to a sheriff's office tweet, a call came in shortly after 6:00 o'clock Monday evening.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 15000 block of Mill Valley Drive, off McCully Mill Road. They discovered a 33-year-old while man dead of an apparent gunshot wound. He was found in the driveway of the house.

No further details were released. A suspect has not been identified.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the scene. Check back for further updates as more information comes in.