Clear
BREAKING NEWS One dead in New Hope shooting Full Story

One dead in New Hope shooting

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed a man died after what appears to be a gunshot wound.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 8:56 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 9:19 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez, Ashley Thusius

A shooting investigation is underway in New Hope. 

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed a man died after what appears to be a gunshot wound.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 431 South.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene to learn more information. We'll keep you posted both on air and online. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events