One dead in New Hope shooting

A shooting investigation is underway in New Hope.
Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed a man died after what appears to be a gunshot wound.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 431 South.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene to learn more information. We'll keep you posted both on air and online.
