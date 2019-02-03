Fatal Morgan County boating accident under investigation

Multiple agencies are investigating a fatal Saturday boating accident on the Tennessee River in Morgan County.

According to Morgan County Rescue Squad, about 2 p.m. Saturday several emergency agencies responded to a boating accident near the railroad bridge on the Tennessee River. A boater called 911 Central Dispatch saying he saw an unoccupied boat possibly under a barge that was tied up at a mooring dock.

The squad and EMTs from Decatur Fire & Rescue launched their boat and found the floating body of an adult man in front of Ingalls Harbor.

Morgan County Rescue Squad’s boat recovered the body and secured the unoccupied boat for further investigations by Alabama Marine Police, Decatur Police Department, and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

The body was sent to Alabama Forensics Department for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Also Saturday the squad responded to a sinking boat and a car in the water.