Fast moving system Saturday morning, Stronger storm Sunday evening

Late tonight, a system to our west approaches, helping to amp up gusty winds to 20mph and delivering rainfall. Periods of rain are expected Saturday morning with a brief thunderstorm possible. Most of the wet weather exits the region Saturday afternoon with highs remaining in the 60s.

Sunday looks dry and cooler as highs reach the 50s. However, a second system rolls in at night to Monday morning. A quick burst of rain is possible with much colder air wrapping in. Yes, it is possible a few areas may see wet snowflakes mixing in at the tail end. No accumulation is expected, and the chance of seeing snow is slim.

Following the second system, most of next weeks should be dry and much colder. Highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees, and lows below freezing. At least the sunshine makes it look nice.