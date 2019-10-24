Farming training program in Limestone County plants seeds for personal growth

Drought conditions in North Alabama have slightly improved.

One farmer in Limestone County is now able to hold his farmer training thanks to the rain. The program had to be put on hold because of how dry the ground was.

The New Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Training Project is basically "Farming 101." The owner of the farm says the program teaches people how to grow their own crops, and will also plant the seeds for their personal growth.

"It's therapeutic. It's really relaxing and a wonderful thing working with your hands," J.D. Booker said.

Booker and his friend, Lee Ford, are both farmers and Vietnam War veterans. They say farming has helped them deal with their PTSD.

"It keeps us from being isolated. We communicate with people. In other words, it just gets us out of the house," Booker said.

Booker started the New Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Training Project last year to help people in his community, specifically veterans.

The program teaches people the fundamentals of farming, from preparing the soil and planting to weeding and harvesting. That way, they have a basic knowledge on how to get started on their own farms.

Booker says he's already seen how the program has helped them.

"Now, they're getting out and they are relaxing, and they are not afraid of people. It's beneficial medically, mentally and physically," Booker said.

Booker says he also wants to focus on teaching people in areas with limited resources. That way, they can provide for their families from home.

"You can go to your backyard and supply your community," Booker said.

He encourages everyone to give it a try.

"Don't be afraid. Get out and do something. Just do it. Try it. You'll really love it," Booker said.

If you want to be a part of the program, all you have to do is show up. Just head to The Booker Farm at 8 a.m. At Friday's program, people will learn how to grow a number of vegetables, including cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, onions, brussel sprouts and kale.

Booker recommends people to bring rain gear and a lawn chair to rest just in case.

For any additional questions, you can reach out to alabamacager3@aol.com or call 256-943-1164.