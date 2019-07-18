Farmers seeing effects from the heat in Marshall County

WAAY 31 talked to farmers at the Guntersville Farmer's Market who say the heat affects their bottom line.

Faye Cryar has an 80-acre farm where she grows produce in Marshall County. She sells it at the Guntersville Farmer's Market. It's been difficult to work out on the farm because of the heat.

"We do take a lot more breaks than we normally would," said Cryar.

The crops haven't been growing as they should.

"It's really hurt us on our growing," said Cryar.

A few booths down, Jordan Johnson sells grass-fed beef and says as it gets hotter, he sees a decrease in foot traffic.

"Even though we are in a covered area, it's still tough to get people to come in when it's this hot," said Johnson.

He says he'll see an increase in his electric bill.

"Power bill goes through the roof," said Johnson.

Cryar says for the most part, people looking to buy will head to the farmer's market earlier in the day.

"They beat the heat that way," said Cryar.

Farmers say they're taking precautions for their health like drinking water and taking breaks.

"We're farmers and we're tough and we just keep trying," said Cryar.

If you can handle the heat this weekend, head to the Guntersville Farmer's Market on Saturday when it opens at 7 a.m. Cryar says she'll be bringing her extremely popular fried pies.