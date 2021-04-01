Farmer prepares peach trees for freezing temperatures

The owner of Isom's Orchard in Athens, Wes Isom, said he's very concerned about the freezing temperatures.

If it starts getting too cold, Isom will spray the peach trees with water. The water creates a protective barrier around the bud, to hold in heat.

"What we have coming up here tonight, temperatures projected to be in the upper 20's and if that's a prolonged spell, four to five hours, serious damage could occur," said Isom.

Peach tree's bloom as early as February. The earlier they bloom, the more susceptible the peach trees are to damage from feezing temperatures.

Strawberries are easier to cover and protect from freezing temperatures.

"Strawberries, many people are using ground covers," said Isom. "It's very similar to the lining that is under your box spring."

This covering keeps frost off of strawberries.

Brown Farms is a strawberry farm in New Market, Alabama. They said before the cold temperatures start, they use a row cover and rock bags.

Isom said if you're growing any produce in your backyard, you can protect it with any type of sheet. This will keep the frost off.

In Janurary, Isom was concerned about the ice storm that affected North Alabama. Ice accumulated on the tree's for over four days. A few peach trees were damaged but most of the tree's on the 70-acre orchard were left unharmed. Isom hopes the freezing temperatures in April don't kill any of the buds. If the buds survive the cold temperatures, Isom's Orchard will be filled with fresh produce in May.