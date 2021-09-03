Far from strangers: Alabama and Miami's rivalry is rich in history

In recent years, the SEC and ACC have been at each other’s throats for national titles. But Miami and Alabama haven’t been named together in quite some time.

This rivalry has sat dormant for nearly 30 years but is still rich in history.

The Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide are far from strangers. First meeting in 1941, the football blue bloods have battled on the gridiron 17 times, with the Crimson Tide coming away victorious in 14 meetings. National champions were on the line the last two times these teams met.

In the 1990 Sugar Bowl, a second-ranked Miami team with only one loss took down No. 7 Alabama 33-25 as the Hurricanes captured yet another national title.

It wouldn’t be until 1993 that they’d meet again in the same place for the same game. But this time was different. No. 1 Miami and second-ranked Alabama were going to play each other for the title in the first Bowl Coalition National Championship. This one wasn’t particularly close. Miami didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter as the Tide built a lead with field goals and short runs. Alabama went on to win 34-13 and the teams haven’t seen each other since.

Both programs have had their ups and downs since, but they’re both contenders again now. The reigning champion Tide roll into this one topping the polls again, with the Hurricanes blowing in at No. 14.

This time, they’ll battle it out at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta -- the site of Super Bowl 53, the SEC Championship, the Peach Bowl and the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship. You might remember how that last one went.

Though Mercedes-Benz Stadium is supposed to be a neutral site, Alabama is undefeated (6-0) in games played there. Miami hasn’t even been in the building.

Speaking of home-field advantage, the Benz is just 200 miles from Bryant-Denny Stadium, compared to about 650 from Hard Rock in Miami Gardens.