Clear

Fantastic finish to the workweek

Friday afternoon will be slightly warmer than Thursday with sunny skies. Rain chances return by Father's Day on Sunday

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 8:28 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Friday morning the Tennessee Valley saw lows drop to the low 50s and even the upper 40s for some isolated areas. These were close to records but Huntsville and Muscle Shoals both fell a few degrees short of record lows.  Expect highs to top out in the low 80s this afternoon under sunny skies.

The Valley quickly rebounds back to near 90° Saturday with mostly sunny skies.  Rain chance begin to pick back up Sunday with showers and thunderstorms possible.  Better rain chances will arrive by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.  Through the next 7 days many areas could see over an inch of rain.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events