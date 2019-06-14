Fantastic finish to the workweek

Friday morning the Tennessee Valley saw lows drop to the low 50s and even the upper 40s for some isolated areas. These were close to records but Huntsville and Muscle Shoals both fell a few degrees short of record lows. Expect highs to top out in the low 80s this afternoon under sunny skies.

The Valley quickly rebounds back to near 90° Saturday with mostly sunny skies. Rain chance begin to pick back up Sunday with showers and thunderstorms possible. Better rain chances will arrive by Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Through the next 7 days many areas could see over an inch of rain.