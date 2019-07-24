Clear

Fantastic Wednesday weather in the Tennessee Valley

Expect sunny skies, below normal temperatures and very low humidity for your Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 7:44 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Behind Tuesday's cold front, dry and cooler than normal air continues to stream into the Tennessee Valley.  Afternoon highs will only make it to the mid 80s Wednesday with fall like low humidity.  We will continue to see sunny skies through Friday but there will be a notable warming trend.  Afternoon highs return back to 90° Friday and will remain near 90° through early next week.

Dry conditions will remain through Saturday for the Valley.  By Sunday afternoon just a few hit or miss showers or thunderstorms are expected, better rain chances will arrive early next week.  Rainfall through the next 7 days will be less than 0.50" for most of the Tennessee Valley.

