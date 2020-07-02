Fantastic Friday before the Fourth

Friday starts out with patchy fog and temperatures near 70°. It looks like the pick of the weekend will be Friday, with only a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower or storm during the afternoon.

For the Fourth of July, it looks to be a classic summertime weekend across North Alabama. Highs near 90 will feel more like the mid 90s thanks to the humidity. For the Fourth on Saturday, rain coverage will be slightly higher, but will be primarily afternoon pop up storms that develop with daytime heating. Most of the storms that do develop should fade past sunset. Any plans Saturday night should go off without issue, but stay weather aware if you have plans Saturday afternoon, and keep an eye on StormTracker Radar if you're at the lake or pool. Whatever plans you might have this weekend, be sure to stay hydrated!

Widespread rain chances start to move back into the forecast Sunday and continue through early next week. Each and every afternoon will feature the chance for scattered storms with otherwise humid conditions.