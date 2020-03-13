Clear
Fans talk canceling SEC Basketball Tournament

Basketball fans walked around downtown Nashville feeling a little different after tournament was cancelled.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 10:06 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The SEC Tournament was cancelled just a little over an hour before Alabama was set to take on Tennessee. 

Since then, nearly every spot has stopped play, all to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus. 

