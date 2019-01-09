Fan's reactions after the National Championship

Clemson fans were overjoyed with the Tigers performance in the National Championship game.

"You know I know how good this team can be and like watching them all season has been a joy for all of us and we know the heart that this team has, so coming into this I did, I had a lot of confidence," Clemson fan Sydney Williams said. "I knew they could pull it out of the bag and I knew if they pulled 110% into this game. It would happen."

While Alabama fans were disappointed, but will never turn their back on the Crimson Tide.

"I'm still pretty proud. You know what I'm saying, I already know we're going to be back here next year, so it doesn't even really matter really," Alabama fan William Payton said.

Tide fans even had nice things to say about Clemson after the loss.

"They got a real good fan base, they got a good team, a young team. They'll probably be back here to play Bama again," Jordan Padilla said.