Fans flock to Huntsville for gymnastics championship

Huntsville is home to this year's SEC gymnastics Championships! Fans traveled to the Rocket City to watch some of the top gymnastics programs compete at the VBC.

Jaly and Peyton came all the way from Iowa! They're flipping out over Saturday's competition.

The two girls are gymnasts themselves.

It's their first time watching the SEC Championship, and it's their first time to the"256."

"I think it's pretty cool, I've never been here before, tried my first gumbo," Jaly said.

"I would say I hope LSU wins," Peyton added.

Jaly is 16, so she's almost ready to compete in college!

By the way heading into today, Alabama ranked eighth in the country, Auburn is 15th.