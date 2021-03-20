Huntsville is home to this year's SEC gymnastics Championships! Fans traveled to the Rocket City to watch some of the top gymnastics programs compete at the VBC.
Jaly and Peyton came all the way from Iowa! They're flipping out over Saturday's competition.
The two girls are gymnasts themselves.
It's their first time watching the SEC Championship, and it's their first time to the"256."
"I think it's pretty cool, I've never been here before, tried my first gumbo," Jaly said.
"I would say I hope LSU wins," Peyton added.
Jaly is 16, so she's almost ready to compete in college!
By the way heading into today, Alabama ranked eighth in the country, Auburn is 15th.
SEC held their gymnastics championships in the Rocket City.
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 7:11 PM
Huntsville is home to this year's SEC gymnastics Championships! Fans traveled to the Rocket City to watch some of the top gymnastics programs compete at the VBC.
Related Content
- Fans flock to Huntsville for gymnastics championship
- Huntsville hosting SEC Gymnastics Championships
- Fans' reactions after the National Championship
- Huntsville Championship tickets on sale
- Huntsville Championship has new date
- Tennessee Valley Alabama fans preparing for National Championship in California
- Airbnb warns Auburn fans about college basketball championship housing scams
- Alabama fans confident before SEC Championship win over Florida
- Auburn Alumni celebrate SEC Championship in Huntsville
- Huntsville Havoc Win Second Straight Championship
Scroll for more content...