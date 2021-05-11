Fans filled Toyota Field for the home opener

Trash Pandas fans lined up outside Toyota Field Tuesday for the inaugural home opener.

It was a moment they anticipated since the pandemic put last year's season on hold.

"It was disappointing last year and I'm just so excited that we're all here, that's it's not raining, that we can be together and watch the trash pandas," Paige Brown said.

For those born and raised in North Alabama, they were ready for minor league baseball to make its way back.

"We used to be fans of the stars back in the day and I used to go when I was a kid so I'm hoping to pass it on to this one here so he can become a big baseball fan as well," Troy Fisher said.

One young fan said he was looking forward to catching foul balls and cheering on the trash pandas.

"I'm looking forward to one of them hitting a home run," Grayson Burn said.

COVID precautions are in place throughout the season. Masks are required unless you are eating or drinking.

If you plan to buy anything at the stadium, it is cashless.