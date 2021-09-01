Family, friends honoring life of VBC employee who died in fatal accident

Family and friends are getting ready to celebrate the life and say their final goodbyes to Christopher Easter, the VBC employee who died during a fatal accident over the weekend.

Easter was found by another employee late Saturday night, and his death has shocked those who loved him. His wife told me she and their children are still mourning and shocked about his untimely death.

Christopher Easter and family

A provider, giver and beacon of life, it's how Christopher's wife described the man she says was the love of her life.

In a statement his wife Crystal Easter said

'He took care of anyone who needed it. He was dedicated to his family, and we are at a loss as to how we will do this without him.'

According to the Von Braun Center, an employee found Christopher under a golf cart utility vehicle that slipped off a jack. They say the police were called immediately and Christopher was pronounced dead at the scene. The event center says an investigation into his death is ongoing, but they believe it to be an accident and are heartbroken by the loss.

People who knew Christopher from the 'Jeeper' community he was a part of share the same sentiments

"It's really tough any time there's a loss of life, especially when it hits home like this, not just the Jeep community but obviously here in Huntsville. The Von Braun Center, I know, is suffering as well," Justin Chrisler, who knew Christopher, said.

A celebration of life was held Wednesday at the Furniture Factory from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Furniture Factory. Donations will be taken to give the proceeds to Easter's family for his children's college tuition fund. Christopher's funeral will be Thursday at noon.