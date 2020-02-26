Family pleads for change at deadly DeKalb County intersection

A family is pleading for a fix to what they call a dangerous intersection in DeKalb County.

They are worried about the intersection of Highway 75 and DeKalb County Road 400, where two young adults died in a car crash on Monday.

"Driving home from work and I was hit by a drunk driver my car flipped 8 times and it almost killed me," said Robin Twilley, who said the crash happened at the same intersection six years ago.

Twilley says she was not shocked to hear about another car crash happening at this intersection in DeKalb county.

"First thing we said was maybe if there had been a red light, it could have saved their lives," said Robin Twilley.

Six years ago, Robin was in a hospital bed after the crash.

Her car destroyed by a drunk driver who she says ignored a stop sign.

"It really tears up a lot of people’s lives and I’m so thankful that robin’s life end like these two young adults did and my heart goes out to the family that lost their loved ones," said Karen Twilley, Robin’s mom.

People who live and work near the intersection didn’t want to go on camera but say wrecks happen here often. They are hoping something can be done.

“I think a red light would be very necessary, if we could get one it would slow people down," said Karen Twilley.

A spokesperson with Alabama State Troopers told WAAY 31 factors like failure to yield from a stop sign or being distracted are likely the most common reasons for the crashes that occur at the intersection.

The Twilley family wants to warn people about the intersection so that no other family has to go through the pain and suffering.

"There’s so many that their lives changed because of this intersection," said Brooke Twilley, Robin’s sister.

State troopers were not able to confirm how many crashes they have worked in that intersection.

We reached out Dekalb County Commissioner Scott Westbrook, whose district includes the intersection, to learn about any other complaints about the area. We are waiting to hear back.