Family wants to continue legacy of late Madison County Democratic Party member

WAAY 31 spoke to the son of a Madison County Democratic Party member and a former State Senate candidate, Deborah Barros, after her death.

Marcellus Smith said he is still working to come to terms with his mother's death, but says he is thankful for all the love the community has shown him during this time.

"She always wanted to be an advocate, you know? That's how she showed me to be. That's how she raised me," Smith said.

He said he doesn't remember a time in his life when his mother wasn't helping others and being an advocate for the community she loved.

"She would take so many people in, and, like, we'd have kids living with us if they needed to. I mean she was that loving," Smith said.

Smith said Barros passed away on Saturday after complications from multiple massive strokes she suffered earlier this month.

"I cried and I shouted a lot, but then I had to do what she taught me and had to take care of my responsibilities and how can I make sure my mom's affairs are in order and how can I make sure her legacy lives on," Smith said.

He said since her passing, he's received many condolences from the community and people who knew her.

"I've read every single post. I've read every single comment and I just cried," he said. "I'm very thankful. I feel like she would really appreciate it, and I'm sure she's smiling," he said.

He said his mother was the caretaker for his great grandmother, so his main concern is making sure she is taken care of and making sure he continues his mother's legacy.

"I know other people are going to have my mother's legacy live on just because she inspired them, but I also want to be involved in continuing her legacy," he said.

He said even though a lot of Barros' work was done with the Madison County Democratic Party, she loved everyone in the Huntsville community, no matter what political party they were involved in.

The family is still finalizing plans for Barros' memorial. They said it will be sometime in October.