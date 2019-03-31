Family wants justice one month after Decatur murder

As Decatur police are investigating, the victim's family is praying for closure. Just before the vigil WAAY31 met with family members who say there's still so much they don't know.

"He was murdered in his own home in front of his child and nobody has been arrested yet," said Crystal Bolden.

A month after their loved one was murdered in his home. The family of Michael Irvin came together with two goals in mind. First, to remember the man he was.

"He was sweet, loving, he always had a smile, he'd help anybody he'd meet and he was a loving person to be around," said Ruth Flynn.

Second, to do what they can to get justice.

"We want Decatur's help to find the killer or killers. We want justice," said Ruth Flynn.

Irvin, or "Dooney" as people call him, was shot in the middle of the night in February, he leaves behind 3 young children, and his killer hasn't been caught.

"Its hard on everybody. Its really hard," said Bolden.

At Sunday's vigil family members sang, released dozens of red and black balloons and prayed for healing.

"The family is hurting right now, we just want to know why did they kill him?" Flynn.