Family in Mexico waiting for body of man who was shot and killed in Huntsville alley

The man who was shot and killed in an alley is believed to have met the murder suspect Haley League online.

Huntsville Police say they still don't know the motive behind the murder of Gilberto Estrada.

Family members are still trying to understand why anyone would murder their loved one.

"It was shocking you know. We just couldn't believe it," Estrada said.

Monica Heredia grew up with 21-year-old Gilberto Estrada, who was shot and killed in an alley in Huntsville earlier this month. They ended up becoming family once he married her cousin, who is distraught.

"She thinks it's a nightmare and she wants to wake up from it."

Estrada was described as a quiet, shy and hard-working man who wanted to provide for his family.

"I think for him family was everything. That's all he had. That's all he wanted to work for," Heredia said.

Heredia says Estrada came to the United States with a work visa in 2017. He worked in Arizona with her for a couple of months before coming to Huntsville to work in construction. His plan was to return to Mexico, and build a house for his family.

Now, his family is just waiting for his body to return back home, so that they can grieve and lay him to rest.

"His mom, she didn't want her son coming back this way. They're just hurting really bad," Heredia said.

A funeral for Estrada is not set yet as the family is still waiting for his body to be returned to Mexico.