Family searches for answers months after Limestone County crash claims the life of a loved one

A family is looking for answers months after their loved one died in a car accident.

In August, Joanna Danielle Blankenship died in a crash on Shaw and Snake roads in Limestone County. Her son was severely injured. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Joanna's family reached out to WAAY 31 saying they've received no updates on the case, including requests for items that were missing from her car. They told us they just want answers.

"She was full of life, she loved everybody, she could make you want to argue with her one minute then love you the next," Melissa Blankenship, Joanna's mother, said.

That's how the Blankenship family told WAAY 31 they remember Joanna. One Wednesday in August, a car accident changed their lives forever.

"I can't even lay down at night and not wonder if they'd had got to her and saved her if they'd only got to her sooner or if I could have got to her from right there and held her hand as she gave her last breath," she said.

In the last public update on the case, Alabama State Troopers told us Joanna’s car was struck by a truck at the intersection of Shaw and Snake roads. They said Joanna died at the scene and her young son had to be airlifted for treatment.

"He will have to seek medical treatment the rest of his life because of this," Blankenship said.

Troopers said the driver of the other vehicle had no injuries and they were currently investigating the accident.

On Tuesday, WAAY 31 emailed and called state troopers asking for any updates on this accident and did not get a response.

The family says all they want is to know who was at fault so they can have closure.

"I don't want to see anyone else have to bury their child because of this road right here," she said.

But until they get that, they're working to keep Joanna's memory alive so her son can know who his mother was when he gets older.

"I'll show him pictures of her, what items I can find and I'll just go through her life as much as possible," Blankenship said.

The family says they won't stop searching for answers until the investigation has ended.