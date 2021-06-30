Clear

Family says former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld has died at 88

Donald Rumsfeld

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 2:36 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 2:42 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The family of former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld says he has died.

He was 88.

The two-time defense secretary and one-time presidential candidate had a reputation as a skilled bureaucrat and visionary of a modern U.S. military, but it was soiled by the long and costly Iraq war.

Regarded by former colleagues as equally smart and combative, patriotic and politically cunning, Rumsfeld had a storied career under four presidents and nearly a quarter century in corporate America.

