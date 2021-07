A Huntsville family is safe after escaping their home during a fire in the garage.

All of the damage was contained to just the garage. The homeowner tells WAAY 31 he believes it to be an electrical fire. He credited smoke detectors for waking him up and being able to escape.

Huntsville Fire & Rescue says the call came in shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Four units were dispatched. No one was injured.

The official cause is still under investigation.