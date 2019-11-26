Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Family requests state attorney general review Madison police shooting death of Dana Fletcher

Dana Fletcher (Photo courtesy of Fletcher Family)

Dana Fletcher was shot and killed on Oct. 27.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 9:26 AM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 10:09 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The family of Dana Fletcher, the man shot and killed by Madison police on Oct. 27, has requested Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall review the case "to preserve the semblance of fairness in the legal system in Alabama."

The letter sent by the family to Marshall is addressed Nov. 25. On that same day, the city of Madison said an Incident Review Board determined the Madison Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Fletcher “acted according to department policies and procedures.” Read about this here

The findings were given to Madison City Police Chief David Jernigan, who then returned all officers involved in the incident to full duty with no restrictions.

Earlier this month, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office also ruled the shooting as justified.

Read more information on the shooting here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events