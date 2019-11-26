Family requests state attorney general review Madison police shooting death of Dana Fletcher

The family of Dana Fletcher, the man shot and killed by Madison police on Oct. 27, has requested Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall review the case "to preserve the semblance of fairness in the legal system in Alabama."

The letter sent by the family to Marshall is addressed Nov. 25. On that same day, the city of Madison said an Incident Review Board determined the Madison Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Fletcher “acted according to department policies and procedures.” Read about this here

The findings were given to Madison City Police Chief David Jernigan, who then returned all officers involved in the incident to full duty with no restrictions.

Earlier this month, the Madison County District Attorney’s Office also ruled the shooting as justified.

