Family remembers victim of Valhermoso mass murder

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office say they are receiving leads and interviewing people to learn more about the murder of seven people in Valhermoso Springs.

Those seven people were killed at a home on Talucah Road last Thursday night, and friends and family are anxious to learn more about what happened.

One of the victims, Roger Jones, has two kids. WAAY 31 spoke to the mother. She says she's heartbroken and wants whoever killed Jones to be put in jail.

"I didn't think it was real. It still doesn't feel real," said mother, Casie Jones.

Casie Jones says she is still in a state of shock after learning the father of her two children was shot and killed last week.

"I don't think I'll be able to accept it until I see him at the funeral," said Jones.

Jones says she feels like a part of herself is missing.

"He was just a really good person and he loved everyone in his life and he didn't deserve to die that way," said Jones.

She says it's heartbreaking to think about telling her children what happened to their father one day.

"Jeremiah is two and Jaidyn is only nine months, so I'm not going to tell them for a few years," said Jones.

Jones says she hopes the Morgan County Sheriff's Office finds whoever killed Roger Jones.

"I hope they are able to find them and they get what they deserve," said Jones.

Jones says her family hasn't decided on a funeral date yet.