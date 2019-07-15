Family remembers man who was fatally shot in Decatur

We’re hearing from the family of a Decatur man who was shot and killed last week.

Decatur Police told WAAY 13 Jason Tapscott was killed early Thursday morning. His body was found outside a home on North Street.

WAAY 31 sat down with Tapscott’s family and learned more about the kind of person he was.

“When I left for work Thursday morning, I saw detectives everywhere and I rode right past them," Amber Tapscott said.

Amber Tapscott passed a crime scene right down the street from her home on Thursday, but didn’t think anything of it.

“Never in a million years would I have thought something would happen to my family on my street," she said.

But, sadly, it did. Her older brother, Jason, was shot and killed. He was found just doors down from her own home.

“It was like a total nightmare," she said. "In shock. I’m still not really believing it and hoping I’ll wake up from it, but I know it’s true.”

Amber told WAAY 31 her brother was a well-known youth football and baseball coach. She said he coached because he loved kids.

“He was one of those types of guys who, if your child didn’t have Christmas, he would provide," she said. "If your child didn’t have a father in his life, he would go pick him up and spend time with him.”

In fact, Amber said Jason had a very special bond with her 11-year-old son, who he would talk to about sports.

“Did-hard Alabama fan," she said. "If you were an Auburn fan, you did not say ‘War Eagle’ or anything Auburn around him.”

It’s still hard for Amber to understand why anyone would want to hurt her brother.

“From what I understand, this guy called him to have a TV mounted in his house, and my brother went to do it and he got killed doing an act of kindness.”

And while Jason’s family hopes to see an arrest soon, Amber says Jason wouldn’t want them to grieve.

“We’ve got to pick up the pieces and move on. He would want us to do that," she said. "So, we’re just going to continue living and yelling, ‘Roll tide.’”

Amber Tapscott told WAAY 31 her family won’t feel safe or at peace until whoever shot and killed her brother is found and put behind bars.