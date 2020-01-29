Family remembers 5 children and mom who died in Scottsboro boat dock fire

A family member told WAAY 31 about the children who lost their lives in the deadly fire that killed 8 people early Monday morning at the Jackson County Park boat dock in Scottsboro.

Investigators did not want to release any cause of death, but we do know some of their bodies were significantly burned from the fire.

Grace Annette Watson Miles, 40, with her five children: 19-year-old Christopher Zane Long, 16-year-old Bryli Anniston Long, 10-year-old Traydon Dominic Miles, 9-year-old Kesston Damien Miles and 7-year-old Dezli Nicole Miles; Courtesy of Kayla Wormsely Grace Annette Watson Miles, 40, with her five children: 19-year-old Christopher Zane Long, 16-year-old Bryli Anniston Long, 10-year-old Traydon Dominic Miles, 9-year-old Kesston Damien Miles and 7-year-old Dezli Nicole Miles; Courtesy of Kayla Wormsely

Investigators explained to us this fire was so hot from the fuels and oils, it spread quickly. They also told us wind was blowing away from the docks, which kept the flames from spreading onto them.

The Jackson County Coroner identified the 8 victims as:

Grace Annette Watson Miles (40), Christopher Zane Long (19), Bryli Long (16), Traydon Miles (10), Kesston Miles (9), Dezli Miles (7), Amanda Foster (38), Yancy Roper (54).

A family of 7 lived on a boat in the park and lost 6 family members. That includes 5 children and their mother.

Family tells WAAY 31 it was too soon to talk on camera about the devastation and the tragedy of losing all 5 children in the fire. They tell us they were a close knit family and lived on a larger boat on the water that could sleep 10 people.

The family sent us photos of the children and their mother Annette.

40-year-old Annette Miles home schooled all her children. Annette was a loving member who loved going on adventures.

19-year-old Zane was autistic and blind but family tells us he loved to sing.

16-year-old Bryli was outgoing and always happy. They tell us she could always put a smile on your face.

10-year-old Traydon loved Legos and drawing.

9-year-old Kesston was like his mom Annette, and was known as a daredevil. He enjoyed fishing and riding his bike.

And 7-year-old Dezli loved playing with her dolls and her cousins. She even started fishing with her family at the young age she was.

We spoke with a diver who is currently working on this scene about what it's like working in a situation like this.

"You know it is devastating just to see other people's livelihood that we're going in to get up and hopefully be able to recover some of their stuff that they have in there. Some personal effects and what not were not used to it by no means but it is devastating to see this," says Captain Shane O'Neal, who works for a dive team that was hired by Jackson County.

Family tells WAAY 31 the children and Annette enjoyed being with family and going on adventures together.