Family raises awareness after man dies in DUI crash in Limestone Co.

Friends and family are remembering a Limestone County father who died in a drunk driving crash six months ago.

Jason Reed and his teenaged stepdaughter were on their way home in October when they were hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver. Reed died and his stepdaughter was injured.

Police say Scotty Moss admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel. They charged him with reckless murder and DUI.

“It’s not easy," said Jason Reed's brother, Bob Reed. "It’s not easy.”

Six months after losing his brother, Bob Reed says the pain still hasn’t gone away.

“The guy was drinking and driving," Bob said. "Made a mistake and got up under the steering column.”

Bob's brother, Jason, was known as a handyman and the protector of the house. He and his stepdaughter were on the way home to work on a project together when the crash happened.

Now, his brother says he's clinging to whatever he can as he deals with his loss.

“I call his number to hear his voice," Bob said. "That’s all I’ve got left is his voice. I’ve got pictures, but it’s not the same.”

Police say the driver who hit Reed's brother, Scotty Moss, admitted to drinking Fireball whiskey before getting behind the wheel.

“It doesn’t take a whole pint of Fireball whiskey to do it. It doesn’t take but just one drink," Bob said.

That’s why Bob and the rest of Jason’s family are wanting to raise awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“If I can stop somebody from drinking and driving, and help keep them from killing somebody, I’ve done my job," Bob said.